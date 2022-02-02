Columnists Why digital transformation is set to get more pervasive

Of all virtual services, telemedicine arguably saw the biggest growth as a result of Covid-19. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By ROBERT YAWE

Since the advent of the Internet, technology has played an integral part in business continuity and has even become an essential part of the workforce. But the Covid-19 pandemic heightened the role of technology across more functions and resources than had ever been anticipated in history.

Crisis, it is said, breeds innovation. One of the key technological trends we saw over the last one year was digitalisation, which presented organisations with an opportunity to pivot, so as to stay afloat and ensure continuity.

The pandemic was highly disruptive, presenting unprecedented challenges in the delivery of services and business continuity across multiple sectors, globally. As a result, the adoption of digital technologies was fast-tracked, and many of these changes are here for the long haul.

Nearly every fabric of society and economy was impacted. But I will focus on a few to highlight the dynamism of digital technologies during the pandemic as illustrated in some sectors in Kenya.

Indeed, my considered view is that this trend will see technology becoming more pervasive in our everyday lives, even as we learn to live with the coronavirus and its various emerging mutations.

Overall, digitalisation powers the backbone of any organisation, and halting any efforts aimed at enhancing digital innovation efforts may significantly affect the business operations.

As a regional leader in digital penetration and usage, Kenya is also taking a lead in embracing the digital economy. According to a report released by Accenture, known as Africa iGDP Forecast, Kenya’s digital economy is expected to generate Sh1.4 trillion to the economy by the year 2025.

Digital transformation during the pandemic took place across multiple sectors, with existing trends that had previously registered modest incremental growth leaping exponentially.

This included the digitalisation of services such as telemedicine, e-learning, adoption of e-commerce, supply chain modifications and significant shifts in businesses models across various business that operated as brick and mortar.

One of the most prominent changes that we witnessed was the normalisation of working away from the office, or remote work.

These trends created multiple requirements for either changes in existing technology infrastructure or the innovation of new technological platforms to serve the various emerging needs of organisations and individuals.

For instance, to keep the ball rolling for mass data communication for the millions of remote workers, mobile network operators and their equipment providers had to ramp up and strengthen their infrastructure to stabilise operations across geographical boundaries.

Huawei, one of the larger technology infrastructure providers, had to cater to higher demand on over 300 networks across 170 countries in just a few months.

The firm had to deploy additional base stations and roll out more mileage of fibre networks while ensuring that the existing ones remained, maintaining stable and secure to deliver consistent, quality connectivity to everyone.

As business communications moved online and the environment evolved for many organisations, industry players experienced surging demand for cloud services. This necessitated the adoption of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to enable firms remain optimally operational and competitive.

In education technology firms ramped up their innovation to fill the emergent gaps.

Huawei, in addition to collaborating with universities and colleges in Kenya to roll out e-learning platforms, launched its LEARN-ON programme to provide free online resources for students, teachers, customers, employees and partners, to allow them to upskill and earn free vouchers and certifications.

With the proliferation of digital technologies and access to the Internet, it is important to ensure that no one is left behind in the quest to attain digital transformation.

Provision of relevant digital skills to take advantage of the rapidly growing ecosystem and the changes brought about by the digital transformation alongside the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) are critical.

In this regard, the Ajira Digital Initiative driven by the Kenyan government has played an important role, particularly the various centres spread around the country.

Of all virtual services, telemedicine arguably saw the biggest growth as a result of Covid-19. The pandemic amplified and accelerated its use, shifting the value proposition from convenience to necessity.

Huawei worked around the clock to build remote consultation systems for various hospitals, to enable health workers were trained and could offer remote consultations so as to guide treatments between experts and patients.

Its ability to overcome the limitations of geography and save time allowed for hospitals and patients to access quality healthcare resources, alleviate the workload related to diagnosis and treatment among key hospitals whilst reducing the risk of infection.

While the pandemic accelerated the uptake of digital technologies, I don’t expect the trend to let up any time soon. If anything, more organisations, even the local kiosk operator, will with time, see the benefits of using technology.

Yawe is a Kenyan technology entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Synaptech Solutions