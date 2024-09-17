Why Kenya must harness power of finance to realise a sustainable economy

Kenya’s leadership in sustainability is indisputable. With 80 percent of its electricity generated from renewable sources, the nation is firmly on track to achieve a fully renewable energy future by 2030.

This impressive achievement not only showcases Kenya's commitment to environmental stewardship, but also serves as an inspiration to other nations across the continent striving to combat climate change.

Kenya’s Vision 2030, a key driver of this progress, signals the nation’s ambitious goal to transform into a middle-income country through economic, social and political reforms, with sustainability at the core of this transition.

Though there is still much more to be done, we must recognise that this commitment represents a wider understanding of the significance of sustainable development within the country.

While many indicators suggest that Vision 2030 is within our grasp, a sustainable revolution cannot occur in isolation; it demands the transformation of all sectors of the economy to make this ambitious vision into reality.

At the heart of this transformation lies sustainable finance, a critical lever that cannot be overlooked.

Sustainable finance integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into investment decisions within the financial sector. Frankly, sustainable finance represents the future of finance itself if we are to truly recognise the imperative of the climate crisis.

In a world more conscious than ever of this pressing need, we must move fast to transform and futureproof the global economy, doing away with the unchecked consumption of the past and ushering in a future that works with, not against our natural environment.

Yet, mobilising this essential pillar of the financial ecosystem requires fundamental shifts in the traditional "philosophy of finance" that has historically governed markets.

Financing a green future involves more than merely changing corporate practices; it necessitates building a new economy from the foundation up, with innovation as the driving force behind significant advancements in sustainability.

But we must face facts and confront the reality that early-stage innovation businesses are inherently risky and untested. Transforming an idea into a viable business demands not only courage, but also capital.

Investors, focused on returns, often hesitate when it comes to early-stage sustainability ventures. Finding product-market fit and testing innovations in real-world scenarios can pose significant barriers to entry, necessitating patient capital that understands that true innovation takes time.

Fortunately, there are those who recognise the importance of looking beyond financial returns to consider the environmental impact. While there is a wider shift in this direction across the early-stage investment ecosystem, there are those who have long recognised the essential importance of financing those taking on the most fundamental environmental challenges.

For example, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, founded in 2008, has recognised and rewarded 117 winners who are driving the innovation in sustainability that the world so urgently needs – many of whom are based in our very own ‘Silicon Savannah’.

But we must also look at the other end of the spectrum, the corporate world, and face the reality that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to decarbonisation and green growth. Transition finance is equally vital in facilitating the shift toward a sustainable economy, particularly for high-emitting sectors that are essential to Kenya's economic stability but face substantial barriers to achieving their decarbonisation goals.

Broadly defined, transition finance encompasses investments and financial products that support an orderly transition to net-zero emissions, acknowledging that there are many unique and highly specialised routes to a greener future.

Industries such as aviation, shipping and heavy manufacturing encounter specific challenges on their decarbonisation journeys – none of which are easy. But despite this, it is imperative that transition finance is deployed in a way avoids locking in carbon-intensive practices, and instead promotes solutions aligned with long-term sustainability.

While there is no question that Kenya has made significant strides in its sustainability efforts, much more needs to be done to green the financial system, and the issuance of comprehensive guidance will accelerate this journey for the financial sector.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and other financial sector regulators must actively collaborate with their licensees to build capacity and integrate sustainability strategies into their operations – not as a ‘nice to have’, but as a core pillar of their future.

Enacting this proactive approach will not only enhance the resilience of financial institutions - but also attract global funds seeking opportunities to finance initiatives that bolster climate resilience, and by extension, invest in Kenyan’s green economy.

By positioning itself as a leading green finance hub, Kenya can unlock new avenues for investment and further solidify its to-date remarkable leadership in sustainable economic development.

As we look to the future, the challenges are undeniable, but so are the opportunities. By committing to sustainable finance, fostering innovation, and driving the transition to a low-carbon economy, Kenya can not only reach its Vision 2030 goals but also set a powerful example for others.