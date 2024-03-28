Columnists Why stringent regulation, oversight are required in the geoscience sector

Members of the public buy water from a Kiosk at Kakuma town in Turkana County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAMWEL NDEGWA

More by this Author

In Kenya's dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, the village of Kakuma struggled with a dire water crisis that threatened its livestock backbone and community life.

The villagers had to walk miles to fetch water. However, this changed with the arrival of geoscientists, who, in partnership with the local community leaders and farmers, embarked on a journey to unearth solutions to this pressing challenge.

The geoscientists worked to find a sustainable solution to the water crisis in Kakuma. They conducted surveys, analysed data, and consulted with the local community to understand their needs and preferences. Eventually, they discovered a reliable water source, and with the community's help, they built a water harvesting system that provided the village with a consistent supply of safe and clean water.

The success witnessed in Kakuma indicates geoscience's invaluable contribution to addressing some of the country's most pressing environmental and economic challenges, from revitalising agriculture to ensuring responsible mining practices and spearheading resilient infrastructure development.

However, the path is not devoid of obstacles, particularly the menace posed by unqualified practitioners, often referred to as "quacks," whose misguided actions threaten to undermine the integrity and success of critical projects.

Moreover, ethical geoscience practices play a crucial role in ensuring that mining activities are both sustainable and safe, mitigating the risks of environmental damage and fostering positive community relations. This level of stability is beautiful to investors and companies seeking long-term ventures in the mining sector, assuring a consistent supply of essential minerals that fuel various industries, from technology to construction.

When it comes to infrastructure, the strategic involvement of geoscience in project planning and execution creates structures capable of withstanding natural disasters, thereby ensuring the longevity and efficiency of business operations.

In sum, the narrative of geoscience in Kenya, epitomized by the transformative journey of Kakuma, offers a beacon of hope for a future where sustainable development and economic prosperity go hand in hand.

Yet, realising this potential hinges on a collective commitment to ethical practices and robust regulation designed to counter the detrimental impact of unqualified intervention. As Kenya continues to harness the power of geoscience for its developmental agenda, the business community benefits immensely, provided these efforts are steered by professionalism, integrity, and a shared vision for a sustainable future.

Together, we can chart a course toward a thriving Kenya where the symbiosis of business and sustainability fuels our collective progress.

The writer is a professional geologist and a registered geoscientist in Canada.