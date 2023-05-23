Columnists Why uptake of on-demand delivery services is growing

By CAROLINE MUTUKU

In recent years, the on-demand economy has experienced a significant surge, revolutionising the way people access goods and services.

Among the most notable players in this transformation are Glovo, which has reshaped consumer behaviour and disrupted traditional business models.

One of the most remarkable benefits of on-demand delivery services is convenience.

With on-demand delivery services, consumers can now order food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and even household essentials from the comfort of their own home or office, and have them delivered right at their doorstep.

This saves valuable time and effort but also allows for a seamless integration of services into our busy lives.

The platforms have also significantly increased the options available to consumers from global restaurant chains to niche local eateries.

This newfound accessibility has not only empowered consumers but also allowed smaller local businesses to gain exposure on a larger scale, potentially attracting new customers they could not have reached otherwise.

Furthermore, on-demand delivery services have significantly improved efficiency in the delivery process. They leverage logistics technology to optimise routes and ensure swift and reliable deliveries.

This translates into faster turnaround times for businesses and a higher level of customer satisfaction. Contrary to the notion that on-demand delivery services pose a threat to local businesses, these platforms are proving to be a valuable ally in driving growth and reaching new customers.

By partnering with on-demand delivery services, local businesses can extend their reach beyond their physical locations, tapping into a wider customer base.

This leads to substantial growth for local businesses, helping them compete on a level playing field with larger establishments.

For small-scale enterprises, on-demand delivery services provide a cost-effective way to expand their operations without the need for significant investments in infrastructure or delivery fleets.

They enable local businesses to focus on what they do best— -delivering quality products and services while leaving the logistical challenges to the experts.

The entry of on-demand delivery services into the market has injected a healthy dose of competition, compelling local businesses to innovate and improve their offerings.

With consumers enjoying a wider range of choices, businesses must strive to differentiate themselves by enhancing the quality of their products, improving customer service, and adapting to the evolving demands of the market.

On-demand delivery platforms often feature user reviews and ratings, providing valuable feedback for local businesses.

This feedback loop allows businesses to gauge customer satisfaction and make necessary improvements.

Caroline Mutuku, GM Glovo Kenya.