Why we need a national risk register

Kenya is prone to several natural disasters, including droughts, floods, and landslides and also heavily reliant on agriculture.

We are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and public health challenges. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, yet it is highly susceptible to risks such as pest invasions and climate variability.

In addition, Kenya’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and power grids, is at risk from both natural and man-made hazards.

Creating a national risk register (NRR) for Kenya would be a vital step in enhancing the country’s preparedness and resilience against various threats. An NRR would document these risks thus help prioritise resource allocation and develop mitigation strategies.

The NRR would, for instance, include contingency plans to protect the agricultural sector, and identify critical infrastructure and plan for their protection and rapid recovery in case of damage.

Economic risks such as global market fluctuations, commodity price changes, and the potential impacts of international trade policies is another aspect worth considering. Kenya has been a target of terrorism and shares borders with several unstable regions leading to risks of cross-border conflicts, smuggling, and human trafficking.

An NRR would capture measures to prevent and respond to terrorism thus enhancing national security and also facilitate public awareness campaigns by educating citizens on the risks they face and how to prepare. This would enhance community resilience & reduce the impact of disasters.

The NRR could also support the development and deployment of early warning systems for risks such as floods, droughts, and disease outbreaks thus enabling timely and effective responses and risk mitigation.

We could also use the NRR as a tool to engage with neighboring countries and regional bodies like the African Union and the East African Community to address transnational risks.

This would position our country as a proactive member of the global community potentially attracting international support and funding for risk mitigation projects.

Developing a NRR for Kenya would be a significant step toward safeguarding the country’s future.

It is a vital tool for governments to proactively manage & mitigate risks thus ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of its citizens.