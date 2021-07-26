Editorials Act firmly against ministers snubbing MPs’ summonses

Reports that MPs have had to resort to threats of initiating proceedings for removal from office against appointed State officials who are seemingly unbothered by their summons are troubling.

Land Cabinet Secretary Farida Koroney and her Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri have courted the lawmakers’ wrath by repeatedly failing to appear to explain why they are yet to implement Parliament‘s directives.

Despite the latest summon making it clear that their jobs were on the line, the two officials have reportedly shown a contemptuous attitude to MPs, only casually explaining that they had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta on official business.

This must be nipped in the bud immediately before we slide back to the dark days when ministers were only accountable to the Executive. This was the era when the public property was transferred to private hands with documents of ownership to back their claim. We are only beginning to get the full picture of the rot through emerging court cases.

Parliamentary summonses are not mere suggestions. Every Kenyan, including a government official, is required to take them seriously. Where honoured, they increase accountability and transparency in government institutions.

Conversely, where ignored, they water down citizens’ trust in the government and we run the risk of descending into lawlessness.

In this latest case, Ms Koroney’s and Mr Muraguri’s defiance is raising more questions about a land lease plan that is already mired in controversy, pitting a multinational firm against county residents.

By refusing to heed the summons, the two have only managed to give credence to long-held suspicions that powerful figures are pulling the strings in the background.

Going forward, Parliament needs to take a tougher stance. For instance, MPs can opt to recommend for suspension without pay of officers for non-appearance before them because the defiance amounts to a violation of their employment contracts with their employers - we Kenyans. They can also withhold budgetary allocations to force the concerned ministry to comply.