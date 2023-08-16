Editorials Address concerns on the housing levy

Principal Secretary State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga gestures during a press briefing at State House on May 24, 2023, on the Housing Pillar of the Bottom Up Economic Agenda. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

After weeks of back-and-forth debate on the housing levy, it is now clear that Kenyan workers will be paying the tax, backdated to last month.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has set out the terms showing how the tax will be levied on pay slips, bringing to an end speculation and confusion on the same.

There are pertinent questions still to be answered though about the new levy, which has some notable differences with the earlier version proposed in the Finance Bill 2023, and the one that had been proposed by the previous administration.

One of these touches on the supporting regulations that will stipulate how the levy will be managed.

The levy is meant to fund the construction of affordable houses. Ideally, there should be in place regulations to ring-fence the money from being diverted to other expenditures.

Employers have raised questions over their contribution to the levy, now that it is for all purposes a tax on employees.

They normally match their employees’ statutory contributions towards pension and such savings, which are then accessed later by the worker.

Previously, the plan was to allow savers who don’t qualify for affordable houses to opt out after seven years and then access their money with interest, but that is now not the case after the changes made before the Finance Bill was signed into law.

The State, therefore, needs to show those employees who will be contributing to the fund, but do not qualify for affordable houses due to high pay, what is in it for them down the road.