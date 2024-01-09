Editorials Assist more youth, women to get tenders

The jump in government tenders awarded to women, youth and persons with disabilities is encouraging and demonstrates that the State is working on economic empowerment of the special interest groups. The value of contracts awarded to them hit a new high of Sh45.1 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June 2023. The amount had risen from the previous peak of Sh41.05 billion.

The programme was launched in October 2013 with an aim of reaching the legal requirement that 30 percent of government procurement opportunities be allocated to these groups.

This was in pursuit of the Constitution’s stipulation that public procurement of goods and services be carried out in a manner that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

Under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) initiative, enterprises owned by women, youth and persons with disabilities are given priority for State contracts ringfenced for them. The programme has the potential to lift the fortunes of the target group in light of the large influence that the government exerts in economic life.

The government is the single largest consumer of goods and services in the country and routinely accounts for more than a quarter of the revenues of many businesses. The government should invest more in publicising the programme and assist more entrepreneurs to formalise their operations to qualify for the contracts. The special groups deserve to share in the opportunities arising in their country.