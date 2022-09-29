Editorials Ensure continuity of projects nationwide

A road under construction.

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Jubilee administration sunk billions of shillings into infrastructure projects a good number of which it handed over to the new government at various stages of completion.

The same case was witnessed in 2013 when the Mwai Kibaki administration bequeathed his successor Uhuru Kenyatta projects such as the Isiolo-Moyale Road and the Southern Bypass that were partially done.

The seamless transfer of responsibilities is meant to ensure that the country is not littered with white elephants, which would be the case if every new administration abandons its predecessor’s works.

Therefore, ongoing projects such as Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor along Thika Road and other major arteries ought not to be abandoned, as are other road works in central Kenya, the coast and western regions.

In the same vein, incoming county administrations should be compelled to show plans of continued execution of existing projects initiated by their predecessors in order to save taxpayers from losses arising out of incomplete investments that gobble up billions without offering a tangible return.