Ensure economic zone tender is above board

The Sh56 billion Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone at the Port of Mombasa is part of Kenya’s industrialisation plan, boosted by the revised draft SEZ Regulations (2019), which offer incentives to companies operating at the zone. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Kenya Ports Authority have disagreed over the Sh56 billion tender for building a special economic zone at the port of Mombasa.

JICA says KPA dropped one bidder on oversights that it says are not critical to the evaluation stage.

While big-ticket tenders may attract a lot of external influence, we ask the parties involved to ensure that the project is delivered on schedule.

They have to ensure that procurement is above board and the process is not exposed to unnecessary manoeuvres and influences that may frustrate the project or end up blocking the funding.

Special economic zones are key innovations that the government and other private donors are designing and midwifing in the quest for creating jobs. So, it is advisable that any barriers be removed as early as possible.

Kenya has a number of procurement laws and regulations that ought to be adhered to.

But for projects like this to take off and conclude, the parties need to agree on some ground rules and parameters with the goal of delivering it in a manner that satisfies the government, the funding agency and the beneficiaries.

A bumpy start and an even bumpier process will push the whole process to various reviews, tribunals and even the courts with the possibility of delays that may be costly to the economy.