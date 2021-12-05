Editorials Get KPLC internet right

Kenya Power employees repair a transformer in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya Power should ask itself key questions, especially why it is lately struggling to provide power to its rural customers whose use is limited.

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC plans to connect its rural customers to the internet as a new revenue stream.

It is banking on the increased mobile data usage and the fibre-optic cables attached to its transmission lines to provide the service.

However, Kenya Power (KPLC) ought to be sure that it has the capacity to offer this service that is the focus of well-run private companies.

Irregular supply is the order of the day, hurting rural business. One of the things driving internet use is business and regular downtimes would be unacceptable.

It would not make sense to go into this business with intermittent services.

The company must be guided by firm facts and figures and only launch if the venture would make business sense.