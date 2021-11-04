Editorials Get to the bottom of the electricity tokens scandal

More by this Author Summary Electricity distributor Kenya Power says it has launched an investigation into reports of a scheme where “unscrupulous people” manipulate its systems and sell pre-paid power tokens at discounted rates.

The utility firm’s stakeholders, including genuine consumers and shareholders, including the government, will be closely watching to see what comes out of the investigation.

It is not enough for Kenya Power to say it is taking these allegations “seriously”.

The firm that is already getting bad publicity on a number of issues, including procurement, should make sure it gets to the bottom of this scandal instead of rehashing the usual tired line of ‘culprits will face the full force of the law’.

We urge Kenya Power to move fast with the investigations and make public its findings due to a number of things.

First and forest, the firm is unfortunately reading meters selectively and has taken years before taking the actual consumption figures of certain consumers and regions, leading to delayed or possible loss of revenues.

This means the pre-paid tokens were the better option and anything compromising the system should be fought tooth and nail.

Two, the power firm has been struggling with billing due to the selective meter reading, unfortunately leaving consumers with inexplicable bills that are a source of disputes. Worse, such poor customer service has seen many users, including industrialists, migrating to own generation or solar systems to cut costs and ensure reliable supply.

Three, this is not the first time the pre-paid tokens system is generating a lot of heat because of possible manipulation. It would therefore be safe to conclude it is returning because the earlier case was not well concluded and action taken. We appeal to Kenya Power to review the long list of scams, and supposed investigations that leave it with egg on the face every so often.

We believe Kenya Power has what it takes to stop this syndicate, but we also appeal to the shareholders, including the government, to increasingly monitor this monopoly that is facing a possible painful death.