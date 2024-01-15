Editorials Implement food safety measures as a priority

Milk processing at a factory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The milk safety partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Bio Food Products is a timely reminder for Kenya to act fast and secure its agricultural produce.

Kenya has made several efforts to this end, the latest being the Food and Feeds Safety Bill pending in Parliament. According to the National Assembly, the government Bill aims to ensure coordination of public institutions for the control of food and feeds safety and provide for the role of counties in this chain.

If enacted, the proposed law will safeguard the public against contamination of food and feeds, which pose health hazards to humans and livestock.

The bill will also boost the quality of agricultural produce, meeting the strict physio-sanitary regulations set in the international market, such as the European Union and China, the leading buyers of Kenya’s horticultural exports.

The deal between USAID and Bio Food is the tip of the iceberg. Kenya should fast-track efforts to boost food safety holistically to build on the measures and programmes in place.

Failure to implement food safety measures exposes the public to unnecessary health risks and loss of trade.