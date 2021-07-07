Editorials Involve agrovets, counties in new food safety drive

Kariuki Gatiba gets ready for a market day at the Nyeri market on August 8, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

Food safety is as much a concern to Kenyans as it is to consumers in the country’s foreign markets. According to the Agriculture ministry, Kenyans have become more health-conscious, likely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are demanding safe food.

This, the ministry says, has prompted the setting up of safeguard measures in quality and safety.

For many years, Kenya has only paid attention to horticulture produce targeting export markets, which only account for four percent of the country’s total fresh produce.

What is puzzling is that for the 96 percent of vegetables and fruits that end up on local plates are not subjected to safety checks, exposing citizens to toxic substances blamed on increasing cases of cancer and healthcare costs for households.

The public health and economic damage done by this lack of standards enforce is irreparable.

We therefore commend the move to have quality marks on vegetables and fruits sold in supermarkets.

It gives consumers a chance to select those that have complied with safety checks.

The Directorate of Horticulture has partnered with the Retail Traders Association of Kenya (Retrak), Kenya Fresh Produce Association and other stakeholders in the horticulture sector to enforce this regulation, starting with supermarkets and later the informal markets.

Further, the government plans to track produce found not to adhere to quality standards, especially on minimum residue levels and advise farmers on the right type of chemicals to use.

Agrovets should also be roped in this effort, especially through training, to enable them to inform farmers on the suitable chemicals and how the same should be applied within the farms.

The surveillance — tracing the origin of produce — also offers the government an opportunity to weed out fake chemical sellers and farmers growing produce in heavily contaminated rivers and sewers and mete out stiff penalties.

We also commend the multi-agency approach and hope that counties where the food is produced are not left out of these efforts.