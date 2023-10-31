Editorials Make Hustler Fund work or wind it up

President William Ruto during the Launch of Hustler Fund at Green Park, Nairobi. PHOTO | PCS

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Cutting the Hustler Fund budget by almost half to Sh5 billion means that poor Kenyans who have become reliant on the money are in for tougher times.

Borrowers have been taking out the new loans offered by the financial inclusion initiative to invest in micro-businesses or settle personal bills.

In the previous financial year ended June, the Hustler Fund, one of President William Ruto’s campaign promises, was allocated Sh20 billion. However, government austerity measures and high default rates of 29 per cent have apparently prompted a change of tack.

If the government still believes the cheap loans offer Kenyans at the bottom of the economic pyramid a way out of poverty and joblessness, it should seek ways of making it work and tie the loose ends that have led to high default rates.

However, if the Ruto administration has since reviewed its position on extending the cheap credit to the low-income Kenyans it should consider either gradually phasing the Hustler Fund out or winding it up instead of sinking taxpayer funds into a bottomless pit.