Make use of idle power wells

Steam pipes at the geothermal wells in Olkaria KENGEN power stations, Naivasha, Nakuru County in June 2020.

Parliament wants the anti-corruption watchdog to investigate Energy ministry officials behind Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) delays in connecting Sh79.3 billion geothermal wells to the national grid.

The idle geothermal wells, drilled between 2011-2015, have not started generating electricity despite being financed through loans the company is already paying.

The lawmakers want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate why the wells are idle as the Treasury pays for the $382.5 million loans and interest.

KenGen has defended itself, saying geothermal infrastructure requires significant lead time during which the steam resources must be harnessed and provided to guide plant specifications and conclude financing deals and terms.

Delays in utilising the wells have persisted despite Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu consistently raising concerns there was no value for money obtained on the investments.

The company should move with speed to use the wells and plan projects better, especially debt-funded ones in line with their return on investment rather than reverting to taxpayers to repay loans on idle assets.