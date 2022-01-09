Editorials Nip hunger in the bud

A herds boy walks on a dry dam at Lerata area in Samburu East on July 15, 2021. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Ideally, the national and the affected county governments should work in close collaboration to alleviate the suffering of the citizens.

The warning that more Kenyans are facing starvation should trigger an immediate response from both the county and national governments to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says the number of people in need of relief aid rose to 2.8 million at the end of last month from 2.1 million in August.

The latest crisis is the result of the failed October-November December short rains. The warning must be taken seriously and acted upon.

Firstly, we expect funds to be provided promptly to purchase foodstuff for the populations already suffering from the hunger crisis.

While cushioning people from the current food shortage is critical, it is also wise to invest in long-term solutions to eliminate or at least mitigate future crises.

That Kenya relies too much on rain-fed agriculture is not a secret. This should not continue to be the case as there exists capacity and technology to secure water supplies for use throughout the year.

Rain harvesting, sinking boreholes and strategic use of rivers and dams for agriculture are all options available to be exploited.

There are already such projects and they should be deployed in all areas of need.