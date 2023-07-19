Editorials Resolve political crisis to calm investor jitters

Protestors light bonfires in Nakuru during countrywide anti-government protests on July 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Banks, retail chains, airlines and the stock market have joined a growing list of businesses that have become victims of the ongoing antigovernment protests that are costing the economy billions of shillings.

Airlines said they had started receiving cancellations at a time the country is heading into a high tourist arrival season.

Banks, who had endured the previous protests, remained shut yesterday, as the rest of the city economy went on a near lockdown.

Investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) lost Sh20.725 billion in paper wealth as the markets took a hit after shrugging off previous protests.

The contraction in investor wealth point to the fear that has gripped the country as the protests gather pace over the high cost of living and the recently-enacted Finance Act, 2023.

Already investors have said they are getting jittery over the protests in Kenya amid legal hurdles in enforcing new tax measures meant to help the country avoid a sovereign debt default.

These events should be enough to tell the country’s leadership and the opposition chiefs where the economy is headed if they do not quickly find an alternative to resolve the current crisis.