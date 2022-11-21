Editorials State must be responsive to concerns about GMOs

Trade CS Moses Kuria. NMG PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The move by the government to open a six-month window for genetically modified maize (GM) imports has predictably been met with opposition by some politicians and activists.

While Kenya has made significant strides in biotechnology research and enacted biosafety laws and regulations, genetically modified organism (GMO) products have yet to gain wide acceptance among consumers.

Public sentiment against GMOs appeared to harden in the past 10 years following a ban imposed on imports in 2012. The new administration, under pressure to address the crisis of food shortage and high prices linked to the war in Ukraine and a biting drought, lifted the ban last month.

The opening of the duty-free import window at this time was always going to fuel conspiracy theories about the decision, including the allegations of a scheme to profit from the drought and food emergency situation in the country.

Yet the government itself hasn’t helped its cause by communicating the policy as a matter of life and death, being overly dismissive of anti-GMO critics and ignoring the concerns raised by MPs about risks posed to local farmers from cheap imports.

Take, for example, the remarks attributed to Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria depicting GMOs as just one more risk Kenyans have to live with.

Such remarks, even if made in jest, might only serve to harden the negative perceptions about GMOs further.

In places like the US where GMO foods have gained a measure of acceptance, the authorities have been quite responsive to public concerns and allowed consumer choice through labelling policies.