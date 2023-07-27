Editorials State must decisively deal with fraud at NHIF

(From left) NHIF board chairman Michael Kamau, acting NHIF CEO Samson Kuhora and Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Harry Kimutai before the Departmental Committee on Health at Parliament on June 27, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

There have been several attempts to implement universal health coverage (UHC) in Kenya, but which have been sabotaged by endemic corruption.

Soon after assuming office, President William Ruto promised to make UHC a reality by weeding out corruption at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), the public health insurer.

It is, however, sad to note that some patients and hospitals still collude to defraud the NHIF.

A parliamentary committee probing claims of fraudulent medical claims and capitation payments to health facilities by the NHIF was told that hospitals grossly abuse the process by charging two to five times more for the generic medicine but indicate the price as it would cost for the original version of drug when they are claiming money from the NHIF.

The MPs heard that a drug that costs Sh600 at a local chemist would cost four or five times higher when a hospital makes the claim to the NHIF.

An impact assessment study presented to the NHIF board in 2020 estimated the medical fraud risk was at 29.3 percent of the claims.

The NHIF must urgently strengthen its control mechanisms to curb fraud. The Fund has already acknowledged that fraud poses a significant challenge to the achievement of its mission.

It should borrow a leaf from the private health insurance providers if it is to remain the main vehicle that the government will use in rolling out UHC.