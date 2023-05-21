Editorials Tame public wage bill once and for all

The National Treasury building in Nairobi in this picture taken on March 15, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Reports that the national government wage bill in the third quarter of this financial year exceeded the budget by more than Sh16 billion are not surprising.

However, it is a cause for worry, looking at the dwindling tax collections and the oversize debt burden that recently saw civil service salaries delayed for the first time in many years.

The Treasury revelation on the wage bill rally was not unexpected partly because of the pronouncements by key officials in the William Ruto administration that there is widespread wastage in the government.

It was also expected since efforts to tame the galloping wage bill have come to nought while reforms seminars keep gobbling up millions/billions of shillings of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

This government, like the others before it, has promised many times that the wage bill should be manageable. But, sadly, these grand promises have not been backed by action.

None other than the President himself has said that the government would not borrow to pay salaries.

Indeed, the government should not borrow to feed an ever-growing wage bill fuelled by mind-boggling daily subsistence allowances and other benefits.

Worse, there is a plan to increase civil service salaries in the near future.

How will this happen if the tax collections are not growing at a time there are warnings that higher tax proposals are insensitive?

The government must use “the Plan”— to borrow the Kenya Kwanza elections campaign economic growth code— to ease the wages and allowances burden.

Among other ways, this is possible through a lean government that uplifts standards of living as opposed to a bloated workforce that is thin on delivery.