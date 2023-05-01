Editorials Tighten the rules to curb fuel adulteration

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has to step up its market surveillance and enforcement actions to curb rising cases of fuel adulteration.

Rogue fuel dealers have resumed adulteration of diesel, taking advantage of the huge price difference between the commodity and kerosene that has made it attractive for blending to increase profits.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir said last week that the resurgence in adulteration was negating the gains made through the anti-adulteration levy.

Fuel adulteration hits the performance of engines and unfair competition among marketers, besides denying the government revenue.

While in the past the State has negated the vice by reducing the margin between kerosene and other petroleum products, currently it is not possible to achieve such.

It would leave the poor — the main consumers of kerosene— as the biggest casualties of the drive to keep vehicle engines safe and win back the regional business that local oil marketers have lost due to the adulteration mess.

The current maximum fine of Sh2 million for selling adulterated fuel needs to be raised significantly. The regulator should also permanently close fuel stations with repeat offences.

Fighting adulteration from the regulatory standpoint not only promises to be more effective, but it is also fairer as it loads the burden on the offenders.

This will leave low-income households to buy kerosene at prices tied to market forces rather than at a policy-driven premium that is not achieving its objective.