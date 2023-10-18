Editorials Transparency needed in China, Kenya deals

The scouting of more public-private partnership deals in China would have been music to Kenyan ears if all transactions were transparent, less costly and efficient.

Yes, the joint deals have been beneficial, especially on road projects that have eased transport chaos. However, the secrecy of such engagements makes many taxpayers jittery.

President William Ruto on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with two Chinese entities, China Energy International Group and telecoms giant Huawei, to spur developments in the energy and ICT sectors.

His visit comes on the back of a renewed quest by the government to deepen trade relations with the Far East’s economic powerhouse.

He hopes to unlock new financing for infrastructure projects and find opportunities for exports of avocados, tea, macadamia, beef and leather products.

In the past few years, public-private partnerships have enabled Kenya to procure and deliver infrastructure and services and leverage the resources and expertise of developed countries– through risk-sharing arrangements. However, they should be transparent.