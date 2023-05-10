Editorials Varsity funding model must never be rushed

University graduands during a past graduation ceremony in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The proposed new public university funding model should not be rushed as witnessed with other education sector reforms in recent years.

We support the push to change the funding model and the revision of fees, but this should be after an all-inclusive consultation.

The confusion witnessed with the roll-out of the Competency-based Curriculum is partly because State did not fully involve and consult all the stakeholders, including teachers, unions, parents and book publishers.

Now, the government plans to roll out another far-reaching reform in the education sector, which appears rushed.

It should not be lost to the State that the current system has enabled millions of students from low-income households to acquire quality education from public universities.

We believe that fees increment in tertiary institutions should also reflect the realities of the country where a majority face economic hardships and declining income opportunities.

Universities should also think of new creative ways of generating revenues besides relying on tuition fees. A new funding model and fee increase would not solve the financial mess at public universities.