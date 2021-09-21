Ideas & Debate Curbing terrorism goes beyond hard security response

A British army trainer gives instructions to Kenyan soldiers during the Kenya Defence Forces and British Army troop joint training at Archer's Post in Samburu County on October 7, 2020.

By Jane Marriott

Most of us know where we were when big events happen. Most Kenyans can recall where they were on 15 January 2019. That afternoon the terrorist group Al Shabaab attacked the hotel and commercial complex at 14 Riverside. Twenty-two people were killed: 21 Kenyans and one British national.

Sadly, Kenya and the UK have overcome other terrorist violence too. This week marks the eighth anniversary of the abhorrent attack on Westgate shopping mall.

Sixty-eight people lost their lives from 13 countries, including Kenya and the UK. Since then, in the UK, London and Manchester have suffered from horrific bombings and stabbings. And in Kenya the north east continues to contend with IEDs and other attacks.

When I arrived in Kenya as High Commissioner, I committed to strengthen our work to tackle terrorism and its root causes together. As our recent history so tragically shows, in today’s interconnected world a threat to one is a threat to all.

Last month, we remembered victims of terrorism here in Kenya and across the globe. This month was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and our attention turns to how we can build a more peaceful future.

The theme for today’s International Day of Peace is ‘recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world’. As we continue to tackle the unprecedented threats of the pandemic, natural disasters, climate change and climate conflict as well as terrorism, it is more important than ever that we work towards this mission together.

So, today, I want to underline the UK’s commitment to working with you, hand in hand in partnership, to ensure security, prosperity and sustainability for us all.

Terrorism is a complex challenge to this. Al Shabaab threatens all of us, regionally, from their bases in southern Somalia, taking lives and impacting people’s economic livelihoods through impeding tourism, trade and investment, and stability.

As a result, countering the group is one of the UK’s top international priorities. We are stepping up our work with Kenya, Somalia, and other neighbouring countries and international partners.

We want to help the region reduce the immediate threat, bring about the group’s longer-term weakening, and support conditions conducive to lasting solutions. And we must not forget the invidious threat posed by Daesh affiliates either.

Therefore here, in Kenya, we work across the security sector to develop our joint capabilities to prevent, disrupt and protect against terrorism.

The British military helps train and mentor Kenyan forces, including those deployed as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, learning skills from Kenya forces and expertise as they do so. We also work with police and other sectoral partners on infrastructure and skills, amongst many other strands.

Any counter terrorism expert will tell you that hard security measures alone cannot address the underlying drivers of terrorism. Indeed, if there are only hard security responses, these are usually counter-productive, turning communities against those supposed to protect them.

A more holistic response is needed to build resilience and reduce grievances. The UK-Kenyan REINVENT programme, formally known as Jamii Thabiti, is a strong example of promoting good relations between communities and police forces, building trust and thus security.

Through a joint Kenyan Government, British High Commission and World Bank taskforce, we are seeking to reduce wider political disenfranchisement and economic marginalisation in the North East.

Building trust between national and county governments and local communities is a key strand of this work. This will empower communities to build resilience against violent extremism and terrorism.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba and I recently launched Mandera’s first ever sustainable urban economic plan, a Kenya-UK partnership that will provide jobs and livelihoods, particularly for young people vulnerable to radicalisation.

Alongside this, we support Kenyan social justice centres and other community groups on the coast to counter Al Shabaab recruitment.

We also support Kahawa Law Courts - Kenya’s first court dedicated to addressing terrorism offences, helping our partners provide justice to victims and their families.

We are committed to working with all parts of society – from government and security forces to civil society organisations and vulnerable communities.

Lastly, this is a regional problem with international implications, so it requires a regional response, supported more widely by international partners.

We should all increase our cooperation across the Horn of Africa at all levels, from strategic to operational. If we can bring the full weight of our coordinated efforts to bear against this common threat, we can move towards a more peaceful region.

So, today, this International Day of Peace, we should be proud of our joint efforts to promote peace and security. And I urge us all to continue to drive towards a safer, more just, equitable, inclusive and sustainable world, together.