Ideas & Debate Will offshore wealth papers unlock our Pandora's Box?

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DENNIS KABAARA

More by this Author Summary The Pandora revelations highlight inequalities within a tax system that gives the wealthy access to privileges not available to most”

President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to give a comprehensive explanation of his family's offshore accounts.

The only other public figure who has spoken is Opposition leader Raila Odinga. He says all of his cash and wealth lives in Kenya.

The best picture I saw this week was the one where a man is staring at a billboard that reads “the rich and powerful piss on us, but the media tell us it’s raining”. It was in Twitter in reference to the belated, and mostly half-hearted, coverage by our local press of revelations contained in the Pandora Papers expose.

Let’s put this in context. As the Financial Times sweetly explains, we had the 2016 Panama Papers that “shone a light on tax crimes taking place via offshore tax havens”. I seem to recall a senior Kenyan judge being mentioned here. Then we had the 2017 Paradise Papers which “tended to focus more on companies’ creative tax avoidance”. This latest expose is less about tax avoidance or evasion, and more about “the use of offshore trusts and shell companies by the super-rich and political classes”.

A final FT quote: “…what the Pandora revelations highlight are inequalities within a tax system that gives the wealthy access to privileges not available to most”. But I like better the view of the Tax Justice Network in offering two reasons for this specific offshore stuff. Secrecy and tax avoidance. Period.

Reading and watching our own media this week, two contrasting perspectives emerged. In the red corner, we had a “public good’ narrative. Why would top Kenyan politicians and business people take money away from Kenya’s progress agenda? In the blue corner, we had “private choice”. Who says I can’t put money wherever I want? And, hell, if Kenya is high risk, better to seek safer shores, right?

Because President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been fingered in this “schema for the rich and powerful”, his promised comprehensive explanation will have to come from the red corner. He is our foremost public figure right now. If he is to explain anything, he will then have to explain everything. A history of secrecy will have to translate into a moment of transparency. Then accountability. Watch that space.

The only other public figure who has spoken is Opposition leader Raila Odinga. He says all of his cash and wealth lives in Kenya. None of our other prospective national leaders has raised a peep either way. They are all, without exception, on the public payroll, paid by hardworking, taxpaying Kenyans. Every single one of them is either on a salary for current work, or a pension for past deeds and misdeeds.

Is there a plausible blue corner argument? Of course there is. I have sat with friends and others who are already playing hedge and arbitrage games on Election 2022. Our 2007/08 mini civil war was an epiphany. Before official tempers cooled down, and with rumours of Kenya split down the middle East and West of Naivasha, the quiet and private question was “do you have anything outside, just in case?” The quiet and private consensus harked back to the Boy Scouts motto “be prepared”.

The “never again” Kenyans who have are already “buffered” for 2022. Yes, you will ask, how many have?

In one sense, the blue corner argument is a statement about what’s in the red corner. If “public good” is actually “public bad”, then private choice matters. Most troubling, however, is that national leadership, that is, the people voted in to run the country, still find it useful to move their cash to other countries.

It is not beyond the wit of man to consider that these “offshore things” are the consequence of a “public bad” that represents private choice and public-private primitive accumulation. When the Constitution said public figures couldn’t hold bank accounts outside Kenya, that was a command, not a suggestion.

Our watered-down Leadership and Integrity Act offers “permission rights”, but doesn’t change the idea.

The constitutional idea was that Kenya was no longer a bandit economy, notwithstanding our nascent Dubai/London-copied Nairobi International Financial Centre. In easier language, “wash wash” would no longer wash.

Which brings us to the final argument bloviated this week. Source of funds/income and the question of corruption. This is where the Pandora Papers lead us towards Kenya’s Pandora’s Box.

Here are two interlocking angles on this. One, are we borrowing our own money back? Private equity? Public-Private Partnerships? Eurobonds? (Yes, Bretton Woods, please stand up!). Two, an old corruption “state capture” saw of mine. We hunt the people stealing the budget cow without reference to who owns our economic policy plantation.

Are we in the wrong corruption war? Flip this to ask “who really owns Kenya?” That’s our P-box.

The Panama and Paradise Papers got us peeking through that keyhole. These Pandora Papers, with a better reading, might unlock our greasy Pandora’s Box and help us understand why, as George Orwell’s Napoleon of Animal Farm noted, “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others”.

The big picture is we will wait to see what comes from, as the BBC notes, “6.4 million documents, almost three million images, more than a million e-mails and almost half a million spreadsheets”. Probably everything from shell to shelf companies, “ansalts” and other “hide/keep my cash” designs in between.

The Kenyan picture seems rather agricultural. Where’s the political Alladin who unlocks our genie?