Letters Executives need to do more for disabled staff

By KELLY BUCKLAND

More by this Author Summary Workers with disabilities are essential to our economy, comprising the nation’s third-largest labour market segment.

As businesses consider how to spur an economic recovery, it is incumbent upon corporate leaders to seize on this moment and take the lead in not only bringing those with disabilities back into the fold but to creating environments in which they can thrive and grow their careers.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the systemic inequities that have long plagued our country’s most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities. This has been particularly true for workers with disabilities, many of whom are confronting new challenges that are making it difficult to remain in the workforce.

Workers with disabilities are essential to our economy, comprising the nation’s third-largest labour market segment. But while most are willing to work, the employment rate for this group has dropped over the past year as the pandemic has taken a disproportionately higher toll on their day-to-day lives.

Adults with certain disabilities, for instance, are more likely to have an underlying medical condition that may put them at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus, making it challenging to return to physical workplaces — even among those who are vaccinated.

We cannot afford to let the pandemic stem the progress made since the passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which has helped bring millions of people into the workforce over the past three decades.

It has also strengthened businesses and our nation’s economy as a whole; according to a 2018 study, businesses that actively recruit people with disabilities outperform businesses that choose not to do so.

Now, as businesses consider how to spur an economic recovery, it is incumbent upon corporate leaders to seize on this moment and take the lead in not only bringing those with disabilities back into the fold but to creating environments in which they can thrive and grow their careers.

We will only usher in a more equitable workforce if these initiatives flow directly from the C-suite and are made a top business priority for an organization.

To achieve these objectives, it is critical for corporate executives to listen to the disability community and those who advocate for workforce inclusivity and equality.