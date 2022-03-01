Letters Insure schools to create stable learning places

By NIXON SHIGOLI

A local daily newspaper reported that in 2020 alone, parents incurred half a billion shillings as fines for school infrastructure destroyed by rioting students in 100 Kenyan schools.

The prolonged disruption of education due to Covid-19 highlighted the risks faced by learning institutions due to unforeseen perils. Most affected were private schools as many of them incurred massive financial losses, forcing them to shut down.

The health crisis also revealed how highly vulnerable learning institutions are to sudden shocks. Ordinarily, education facilities face multiple risks that could easily cripple them financially.

These include fire, lightning, storms, floods, earthquakes as just some of the major natural risks. There is also arson, theft, malicious damage, explosions, terrorism and accidents attributed to human action.

Fortunately, insurance provides financial protection against natural and human calamities that pose a serious risk to both life and property. In particular, school insurance ensures minimal disruption to learning while protecting the financial investment by the school proprietor.

Many fire tragedies have occurred in our schools, thus underlining the importance of insuring against this particular type of risk. With increased incidents of violent student protests, it is time education providers prioritised insurance.

That points to the magnitude of financial loss associated with such disruptive events. While improving security in school compounds is critical, having insurance backup could help mitigate such massive losses.

In addition to protecting buildings, school insurance also cushions against damage or loss of school property like furniture, laboratory equipment, books, food stocks and other essential items needed for a conducive learning environment.

Some school insurance packages also include a student personal accident policy covering total/permanent disability, emergency treatment and even tuition expenses after accidents.

Personal accident insurance gives the parents and teachers peace of mind in knowing that pupils are covered in the unfortunate event of injuries sustained in the course of normal schooling activities.

School owners are advised to seek an underwriting partner who covers the specific type of risks that your institution faces, both human and property-related.

You should also factor in third-party legal liability claims. These are claims by persons who are not students or employees of the school but who are seeking compensation for personal injuries or damage to their property. Some injuries may be fatal thus raising claims by relatives of the deceased.

Public liability insurance is an important component of school underwriting products. The safety of educational institutions is a national concern. Besides ensuring the safety of learners and staff, they must protect the assets and property that have cost millions of shillings to put up.

The reputation of the institution is also at stake. Imagine the legal and financial implications of a tragic accident involving several students.