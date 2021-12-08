Letters Respect electoral processes to protect economy

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission [IEBC] Chairman Wafula Chebukati. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BENJAMIN OBEGI

More by this Author Summary Kenya ranks among the top countries in Africa whose electoral processes and aftermath matter to the rest of the world.

The past two elections under the 2010 Constitution have demonstrated a dangerous trend of poor respect for the electoral body.

Elections in Africa in most cases test the political and economic foundations and the Kenya polls slated for 2022 will be no exception.

Kenya ranks among the top countries in Africa whose electoral processes and aftermath matter to the rest of the world.

This is because of the size of the economy, strategic partnerships with the West and the democratic steps realised through a progressive Constitution enacted in 2010.

And true to the billing, the polls have begun testing the democratic spaces gained so far, a mantle carried by the various electoral players, key among them the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The past two elections under the 2010 Constitution have demonstrated a dangerous trend of poor respect for the electoral body. The current debate by major political players on who is supposed to oversee the preparations for the 2022 polls only points to the dilemma that the country faces.

Poisoned polls

As politicians take positions on this matter, we risk a poisoned election environment in which losers will blame the referee and the winner will be entitled to all the victory.

Over time, part of the challenge for Kenya and indeed Africa has been the attitude in which the “winner takes it all’’ which accounts for the contests and chaos that follow electoral decisions.

An ideal process, for our case, should be polls that help us to collectively achieve democracy, strengthen our institutions and entrench constitutionalism as the architectural masterpiece. In the build-up to the 2022 polls, the economy is likely to take a hit.

We don’t have enough evidence showing that the electioneering period in Kenya is the safest nest for the economy to thrive.

There is a danger for the economy that has weathered the Covid-19 storm that contributed to lost incomes for households and the government.

Perhaps, this is why this poll is so critical since it will be a test on resilience and the recovery measures instigated by the government through various stimulus road maps.

In its latest economic projection, the Central Bank of Kenya capped a robust six percent as the growth digit for 2022.

This bullish projection is based on the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions that had been in place and were a contributor to the economic meltdown.

Serious planning

The projection by the banking regulator did not anticipate any high-octane political activities that are likely to hold at ransom any economic strides made post-Covid. Further, it is not evident if the current economic recovery policies are going to hold beyond the polls.

Already, all the presidential aspirants have promised major social protection nets that will need serious financial planning and investment, if any of them will be put into practice.

Such social protection and reform promise, most of which falling under the first 100 days in office, will only mean that the economy will not slow down as political heat engulfs much of the national discussion.

For the economy to be upbeat, investor confidence will be key so that more business hubs and incubation centres pitch tent and trade thrives not only within the country but also regionally despite the high-stakes election.

Thus, as Kenyans go to the polls, the ultimate goal should be to chalk more strides in safeguarding and entrenching constitutionalism and participating in inclusive polls that help drive nationalism and a culture of electoral integrity.

In addition, we must aim at reducing the inherent political risk that unfortunately peaks in every election cycle.

Political cycles must not be the ground for the country to blunt its economic growth.

Benjamin Obegi, Journalist in Nairobi