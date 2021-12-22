Letters The race between coronavirus and vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By NORMAN MUDIBO

It will be another Covid Christmas. As the emergence of the new variant Omicron has shown, humanity continues to be under threat from new variants until better immunity is achieved. Experts opine that unvaccinated people face a 20-times greater risk of dying from Covid.

In Kenya, Leonard Kiplagat, a 50-year-old father of three embarked on 360-kilometer walk – from Eldoret to Nairobi – to raise awareness on getting the Covid-19 jab. In the US, the grim picture has been frustrating with omicron accounting for 73 percent of new cases.

Top doctors, among them White House chief medical advisor – Dr Anthony Fauci urged vaccinations and boosters as the ‘best protection.’ As he unveiled his omicron plan, US President Joe Biden quipped; “I know you’re tired, really, and I know you’re frustrated.

We all want this to be over, but we’re still in it.” He directed 1000 military medical personnel to help administer vaccines and tests.

In some parts of Europe, namely, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden the surge has prompted lockdowns and other curbs. Kenya has received over 23 million doses with a paltry 13 percent fully vaccinated.

It is less than a million shy of its 10million target of the vaccinated population by Christmas day. Recently, its positivity rate hit 30 percent raising fears of tighter curbs as people prepared for holidays.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is now the dominant strain in the world, spreading at a rate not seen with any previous variant. “It will take over the festive season, “said Dr. Fauci.

As caseloads rise at alarming rates, and experts urge jabs and more jabs, there are major hindrances to achieving the much-needed herd immunity. Besides myths and superstitions over vaccines, many of the African countries are struggling with vaccine coordination.

There is a lack of a steady stream of supply. Only eight percent of the nearly 1.3billion people have been fully vaccinated. India, with the same population, has reached a 37 percent rate, plans to have a billion of its adults get two doses by February 2022.

In November, India's vaccine demand was 252million doses against a domestic production capacity of more than 345 million. This applied to its three main approved shots – AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sputnik. The AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) dominates India’s vaccination drive.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) – the world’s biggest vaccine maker has halved the output of the drug. The current global vaccine production is said to be enough to reach the 4 billion people yet to receive a jab. Paradoxically, it has extra vaccines but cannot move them to where they are needed most in the world due to logistical hitches.

Unfortunately, in some cases, these doses are received close to expiry dates. Their remaining shelf life is not long enough to allow for distribution. A large number of these doses go to waste. They are either returned or destroyed as happened in Malawi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Coupled with weak distribution systems, few health workers, it worsens the severity and complexity of vaccine inequality.

Nigeria, a country of more than 200million with less than two percent of the population fully vaccinated, received expired vaccines even before it could use them, says Reuters. They had little time to distribute the AstraZeneca vaccine whose typical shelf life is half a year.

Scientists warn the variant will surge in the coming weeks. It is increasingly becoming clear that even the two doses per person may not be enough. Beyond the push for boosters and more tests in the US and Europe, Israel has gone further – it is rolling out the fourth dose for those over 60 years considered high-risk groups.

The developing countries are still struggling to receive and administer, shockingly for some, the first dose. Yet we are told there are enough vaccines for everyone. For as long as we continue relying on an uneven vaccine ecosystem then it will be a tall order to fight this virus.

The unfair race between the virus and vaccine, more so, when we become recipients of soon-to-expire leftovers, will make it harder.

Norman Mudibo, client services director, Apex Porter Novelli