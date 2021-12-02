Special Reports Top 40 Under 40 men finalists feted - VIDEO

L-R: Top 40 Under 40 Men finalists Ronald Ngedi Bwosi, Alexander Otieno Oketch, Brian Mogeni, Mike Otieno, and Dr Bright Gameli Mawudor at the awards dinner at Park Inn by Raddison, Westlands on November 30, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary David Osiany, Trade CAS and a finalist of Top 40 Under 40 said the award comes with weight to mentor young people, become better each day, and refine oneself.

Nation Media Group (NMG) #ticker:NMG awarded Top 40 under 40 Men who made the cut in the nominations seeking exceptional Kenyans who have made an impact in their career and society.

Treated to a gala dinner at the rooftop bar, Park Inn by Radisson, the men were awarded a lion head sculpture trophy and Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

The Business Daily in October opened the 13th edition of the annual initiative aimed at recognising and feting 40 men and women under 40 years in corporate leadership, professional services, enterprises, sports, arts, and creatives.

Business Daily Editor Michael Omondi during the Top 40 Under 40 Men award dinner on November 30, 2021 in Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

This year’s 40 men were selected from more than 1,500 applications.

The sponsors of the event included East Africa Breweries Limited #ticker:EABL, Inchcape, and Lancet Kenya.

The recognition has in the past years helped boost the awardees’ profiles, validated their work, and opened windows of opportunities to further their career.

NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama said the award is an appreciation for the work and impact the men have had in the community and the country. He urged them to be mentors and also strive to create a work-life balance.

“It’s important to remember, especially after this recognition, to always better other people in your workplace,” he said.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama (right) with David Osiany, Trade Chief Administrative Secretary during the Top 40 Under 40 Men award dinner on November 30, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

David Osiany, Trade Chief Administrative Secretary and a finalist of Top 40 Under 40 said the award comes with weight to mentor young people, become better each day, and refine oneself.

He added that it is an encouragement to young people who often feel overlooked.

“Oftentimes, young people are invited to the table, but ignored, invited but never involved. You are here because you either invited yourselves or you were invited and you are remarkable gentlemen,” said the 34-year-old.

The gist of Mr Osiany’s talk was on six key drivers — purpose, principle, pragmatism, passion, progress, and pruning — for personal growth.

“Whatever it takes, let us have some progress. All motion without movement is no progress. Be ready to move on. Don’t be static and think that this is the point of arrival. The world craves your talent, and it is important to instrumentalise our talent for the good of this great nation and of this great continent of Africa,’’ he said.

He cited layoffs and setbacks, especially in the employment scene, as the solid foundation of resilience.

“As you prepare for progress also prepare for pruning. The good news is some pruning will happen but the bad news is you will not be the one to choose how you are pruned. There are times that some will be fired if employed. When you didn’t see it coming, remember to fall back on progress and passion.”

L-R: Jane Muiruri of Nation Media Group HR with Brian Mogeni and Mike Otieno, founders Wowzi, during the Top 40 Under 40 Men award dinner on November 30, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

EABL marketing manager Josephine Katambo added: “We celebrate you and remember you are the most trusted in your craft, most respected, and keep doing new and inspiring more. We look forward to what after this season takes.’’

Top 40 Under 40 Women will be awarded on December 4.