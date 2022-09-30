Partner Content Equity takes lead in digital banking transformation

Today’s consumers have become more connected and digital savvy. This has led to their desire for more control on when and how they want to make their transactions and access banking services. This transformation has seen the banking sector increase investment in technologies that offer reliable and more secure digital banking solutions to customers.

Equity has sustained its digital transformation, with 99 percent of all customer transactions now happening outside the branch network, as reported during the release of its half-year financial results. The bank continues to support customers to conveniently and securely access banking services as it enhances its digital channels and offer more digital banking options to choose from.

Equity Mobile App & Equity Online

For instance, the bank has begun the process of migrating its customers from the EazzyBanking App and EazzyNet to the new Equity Mobile App and Equity Online platforms respectively. The App, which is highly scalable, versatile, and efficient, provides financial, saving and borrowing services.

These platforms provide customers with complete visibility on their account details, statements and so much more, while offering them with a superior experience, added security and features that guarantee them safety while making their transactions.

Customers can also conveniently send money locally and internationally, transfer funds, borrow loans of up to Sh3 million, print statements among many other services on these platforms at the comfort of their mobile phones, laptops, desktops etc at home, office or anywhere else. Additionally, they can link their Paypal account and access Western Union services.

Customers who wish to access services through the App can download Equity Mobile App on Play Store: http://bit.ly/EquitymobileAndroid for Android users or App Store: http://bit.ly/EquityMobileIOS for IOS users. Those that wish to access services via the web can sign up on the Bank’s online banking platform Equity Online: https://equityonline.equitygroupholdings.com/en/access/login.

Other Alternative Digital Banking Channels

Equity’s upgraded USSD service (*247#) offers customers a unified service offering across mobile networks and an enhanced customer experience with simpler customer journeys.

Customers can simply dial *247# from any mobile network in Kenya (Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom and Equitel) and on any mobile device regardless of the type of phone, feature (Kabambe) or smartphones, to access bank services. The platform also offers access to instant loans that range between Sh100 and Sh3 million. Simply dial *247# and follow the simple steps.

The new Equity Virtual Assistant (EVA) is the latest channel that has been inspired by Equity’s investment in artificial intelligence. It creates a new and improved experience for customers who can now access banking services without leaving their favourite social messaging apps.

EVA can be accessed through WhatsApp by saving the number 0763 000 000 and simply chatting with EVA, Facebook Messenger (@EquityEva) or Telegram (@Equitychatbot).

Equity recognises that the increased adoption of out-of-branch transactions while offering convenience has also come with its fair share of challenges. Fraudsters have also evolved and are now using advanced technologies and social engineering techniques to defraud targeted institutions and customers.

Common fraud schemes affecting customers include account takeovers, where a fraudster successfully gains access to a customer’s bank account and performs fraudulent transfers.

Equity customers are encouraged and advised to be vigilant and to never share their personal details with anyone. Equity will only call customers from 0763 000 000. Ignore anyone who calls from another number pretending to be from Equity.

Always remember, your PIN is your secret and Equity staff will never call to ask for your PIN. Customers are also encouraged to forward suspicious SMS messages and numbers to 333.