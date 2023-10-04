Partner Content Exercising goals made accessible with Life Fitness equipment in East Africa

The Life Fitness Business Development Manager, Natalie Prescott (second row center) with the Impex TransAfrica team at the Life Fitness Showroom in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO | POOL

By IMPEX TRANSAFRICA

More by this Author

Exercise enthusiasts no longer have to stick to traditional ways of doing things. Advanced fitness equipment is available locally, courtesy of IMPEX TransAfrica and its partner, US manufacturer, Life Fitness company.

Early this year, this leading US fitness equipment manufacturer launched its new SE4 Console that delivers exceptional immersive exerciser experiences. Buyers can view the Life Fitness range of equipment at IMPEX’s showroom at Westlands in Nairobi.

IMPEX TransAfrica is the exclusive distributor of Life Fitness equipment in East and Central Africa. Life Fitness is a global brand and industry leader in producing and distributing premium exercise equipment and providing fitness solutions.

Natalie Prescott, Life Fitness Business Development Manager, was in the country last week and shared some insights on how the firm is innovating to take exercising to a whole new level.

During her tour of the IMPEX offices, she revealed that the SE4 Console is a revolutionary innovation.

Explained Ms Prescott: “Club exercisers will be inspired by the console’s cutting-edge technology, which includes a more intuitive user interface, seamless wearable connectivity, personalised app integrations, and a super-sleek console design with an edge-to-edge touch screen.”

Moreover, fitness enthusiasts can access 400 instructor-led workouts and more than 100 runs and rides on interactive terrains delivered on console through Life Fitness On Demand+. This is a complimentary feature and an example of the firm’s innovativeness.

For more than 20 years, Life Fitness has partnered with IMPEX TransAfrica to bring quality, innovative fitness equipment to the East African market.

“Life Fitness has a history of innovation. For more than 55 years, it has been dedicated to creating innovative fitness solutions that benefit both fitness facilities and exercisers,” Ms Prescott said.

Biomechanic analysis plays an integral role in the firm’s innovation drive. “By understanding the science behind the exerciser experience, we create products that are comfortable and effective,” said the LF official.

She added: “Life Fitness is the partner of choice for our customers in hospitality, corporate, home as well as the growing gym chains & sports clubs in the region.

We help them advance their businesses by offering the most recognised, reliable, and effective equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they work out.

We manufacture and sell strength and cardiovascular equipment through the iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands.”

Life Fitness has earned a reputation for crafting effective, inviting and extremely reliable cardio and strength equipment. Additionally, the rugged equipment in the firm’s Hammer Strength brand is the most durable on the market and is designed to withstand the most intense workouts.

Ms Prescott explains that this is why exercisers will find Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment in more than 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries.

Two users of the equipment here in Kenya share their experience.

“I have been a fitness expert for more than 20 years,” says Patrick Omurumba, Assistant Gym Manager at Villa Rosa Kempinski. “Life Fitness is one of the best equipment I have used over the years to date. I have never been disappointed.”

Abdul Aura, Sports and Wellness manager at Muthaiga Country Club, says: “With over 30 years experience in using and managing different brands of fitness equipment, the latest Life Fitness equipment are amazing especially the Lat pulldown, Sparc and leg press machines. They are soft on joints and safe.”

Kate Mbithe, IMPEX TransAfrica marketing manager, says customers now seek advanced technology in fitness. They look for wearables such as fitness trackers and smart watches to track their physical activity.

This has led to advancement in fitness equipment technology to offer immersive experiences, connectivity, app integrations and personalised guidance and classes.

“This technology is incorporated in our latest equipment,” explains Ms Mbithe.

She adds: “Customers want an all-rounded wellness experience, whether it’s exercise equipment, fitness accessories, gym flooring, replacement parts, service for their equipment, steam and sauna, IMPEX TransAfrica offers all that.”

As she concluded her tour of East Africa, Ms Prescott, felt that “the landscape for fitness and wellness in East Africa is at an exciting stage. It has been great to observe that global trends for strength and functional training have been evident in the market during my club visits.”

She said she looks forward “to seeing the market flourish with the return to in-person fitness, as consumers are finally able to get back to gyms and studios post Covid and working with the team to ensure continued growth and education in the market.”

Life Fitness Showroom,

Impex TransAfrica Ltd.

The Mirage, Westlands

Tel: +254 748879277

www.impextransafrica.com