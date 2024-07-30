LemFi Expands its International Payment Services to Brazil and Mexico

LemFi launches Latin America services from the US, UK & Canada, offering the best exchange rates, zero transaction fees and within minutes transactions.





LemFi is a leading financial technology platform revolutionising how people move their money globally. LemFi serves over 1 million customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada through its innovative products and services. Currently, LemFi supports international payments to over 20 countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

LemFi is set to enter the Latin American diaspora market following recent expansions, starting with Brazil and Mexico.

Thousands of Latin Americans venture to North America and Europe every year for different living opportunities. One persistent challenge for these individuals is accessing reliable, fast, cost-effective financial services, a problem LemFi is already solving.

This leading region for global remittances, sees Mexico as the top recipient, with Brazil just a little behind. LemFi solves this problem through the LemFi mobile app; within minutes of signing up, customers can send money to their home countries at the best exchange rates, directly to the recipient in various payout methods and at zero transaction fee.

“Since our inception in 2020, we have been committed to reshaping how people move their money internationally,” says Rebeca Wignall, LemFi’s General Counsel.

“Our expansion to serve the Latin American diaspora underscores our global growth ambitions and our desire to be the choice remittance platform for everyone, everywhere”, she concludes.

With a recent launch in the United States, a US$33 Million Series A raise, recent expansions to China, India, and Pakistan, and planned expansions to other diverse markets, LemFi has proven to have the team, resources, and strategies to deliver on the promise of reliability, cost-effectiveness, and value, helping the Latin American diaspora be more financially connected to home.

LemFi invites everyone who needs to stay in touch with their homes in Mexico, Brazil, and beyond to experience innovative products and services through its Mobile App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the Apple App Store, or the website.

LemFi will continue to expand to diverse markets and innovate, delivering easy-to-use and cost-effective ways to move money safely across the globe.

To learn more about LemFi, visit the website at www.lemfi.com, for enquiries, reach out to [email protected].





About LemFi

