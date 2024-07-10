Navigating the trading landscape: Separating fact from fiction for Kenyan traders

Fueled by aggressive marketing tactics from unlicensed brokers, the allure of trading has swept across Kenya's burgeoning financial landscape, painting a deceptive picture for aspiring traders with false promises.

These brokers perpetuate dangerous myths: You can get rich quickly, trading is an exclusive professional club, and large sums of money are required to start. These misconceptions overshadow the dedication, knowledge, and resilience needed to be a consistent trader.

To empower Kenyan investors to make informed decisions, it's crucial to dispel the myths and illuminate the realities of trading.

Myth: Trading is the path to instant wealth

Fact: Profits and losses are all part of the trading experience

While tales of astronomical trading success abound, they are rarely an overnight phenomenon and definitely not the rule. Sustainability in trading requires more than luck; it demands continuous learning, practice, and a healthy dose of realism.

Terence Hove, Exness Senior Financial Market Strategist, cuts through the hype, “Trading isn’t a golden ticket to make you rich. It’s a skill honed through education, discipline, and emotional control. Losses are inevitable – the key is to minimise them while maximising gains.”

Trading is a craft that takes time and effort to master, and education is paramount. By learning about market analysis, technical indicators, and risk management strategies, setting realistic goals, developing a sound strategy, and practicing discipline, traders can increase their chances of consistency in trading.

Myth: You can only start trading with a large amount of capital

Fact: Trading doesn't require large amounts of money to get started

Gone are the days when trading was just for an exclusive club of wealthy people and institutions. The democratisation of financial markets, fueled by micro-investing and fintech innovation, has opened the doors to anyone with a modest capital base and a thirst for knowledge.

Exness’ Howard explains, “Technology has revolutionised trading. Today, you can start trading micro-lots, allowing you to participate in the market without risking large sums of money.”

Of course, this increased accessibility has been amplified by the proliferation of online trading platforms and mobile apps, which empower Kenyans to access global markets from anywhere.

Myth: Only professionals can trade

Fact: With online education, you can master the art of trading

The belief that trading is solely for seasoned professionals is outdated. Hove asserts, “With the abundance of educational resources available today, anyone can learn to trade confidently and consistently. The key is understanding market dynamics, anticipating fluctuations, and developing a sound strategy.”

Now, more than ever, aspiring traders can access reliable sources to learn everything about the financial markets and remain up-to-date. Even experienced traders benefit from continuous learning, staying abreast of fundamental news, and using technical analysis to refine their strategies. As such, the notion that trading is reserved for seasoned traders is simply outdated.

Empowering Kenyan traders