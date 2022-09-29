Partner Content Silicon Overdrive launches in Kenya

Silicon Overdrive is a leading IT Managed Services provider that was founded in 1995, with headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, and has a footprint across sub-Saharan Africa.

We are pleased to announce that Silicon Overdrive have officially opened our regional office in the beautiful city of Nairobi, Kenya.

Our launch was attended by guests from the Public Sector, Start-ups, Enterprise and SMB. Senior Executives from Amazon Web Services, presented on AWS in Kenya as well as the AWS Offerings and Funding available to customers.

Our expansion into the Kenyan market is a strategic decision to support our customers in the region.

Silicon Overdrive enables customers across Sub-Saharan Africa to migrate to the AWS cloud, modernizing their applications to utilize cloud-native services, optimizing, securing and managing their workloads on AWS.

We also assist our customers achieve compliance on AWS including the following standards General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), International Information Security Standard (ISO 27001) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) on AWS.

“Silicon Overdrive has built its business on being customer-centric, and by providing Cloud Solutions that assist customers to realize immediate business value when migrating to the cloud,” says Gareth Bowers, CEO.

We can assist customers across various industries such as HealthCare, FinTech, Banks, EdTech, Public Sector, Retail, Media and Analytics to modernize ir workloads to ensure flexibility, and reliability on the AWS cloud.

“Silicon Overdrive is an Advanced Partner and holds several AWS Competencies and are part of AWS Partner programs, which provide our customers access to various Funding Programs and benefits,” says, Ross Davie, Business Development Director.

Next on the horizon for Silicon Overdrive is to expand our footprint into other countries in Africa.

If you would like to know more about Silicon Overdrive, please click on the link www.overdrive.co.ke.