Sponsored Simba Technology and Centelon Solutions hold 'Decoding Digital and Data' event for financial services sector

Simba Technology Ltd and Centelon Solutions recently held an industry event on “Digital Data”. The event was a learning and networking platform bringing together industry thought leaders, key stakeholders, and innovators from the BFSI sector.

The session which happened at Nairobi Serena Hotel, on 23rd June 2022, presented an exciting opportunity for industry stalwarts to network and have insightful discussions around digital and data in the post-pandemic scenario in BFSI.

A shift in technology

Institutions need to transition from legacy systems into the new age of digital processes. The approach, however, needs to be made through custom integrations with external systems, time-saving processes, maintenance and security.

Financial institutions should develop systems that can optimize both physical and digital channels to enhance their customers' experiences.

Prakash Somaiya, the Director and Business Head for Asia and MEA, highlights that in the current world, Digital and Data are so closely interconnected that it becomes impossible to talk about one without mentioning the other.

Thus, this interlinking was the driving force behind the theme of ‘Decoding Digital and Data”.

As the evening progressed, the big question was, why focus on data?

Mamta Jatania, Managing Director of Simba Technology Ltd answered in her speech.

“Part of being innovative means being aware of what is trending and responding accordingly …”

She further emphasized how the future is about leveraging data the right way, be it data protection, governance or privacy - “It’s always about Data. Due to tectonic shifts happening around technologies and business paradigms evolving in very short periods, the question we must ask is, are we ready to decode data and digital capabilities?”

A leader in digital transformation

Simba Technology Ltd is a pioneer in Digital and Enterprise Software Solutions.

Established in 1996, they bring a combination of rich domain expertise and strong technical skills focused on delivering tangible business value to their customers.

Simba has successfully implemented projects ranging from Core Banking, Internet & Mobile Banking, Queue & Smart Branch Management Solutions, Business Process Management, ERP Solutions and many more across industries in Banking, Insurance and Government.

Simba / Centelon Partnership

Simba Technology Ltd along with Centelon Solutions is keen on playing the leading role in the digital transformation journey of their clients and the nation at large.

Together they bring the latest technology innovations from across the globe further enhancing Simba’s capability to leverage on the strength of Digital, Data and RPA along with Centelon’s global experience in banking and financial institutions.

Together they intend to bring in more synergies into the region.

In the words of Peter Drucker, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it.’

Simba Technology Ltd and Centelon Solutions, guarantee on creating a future that keeps Africa Ahead.