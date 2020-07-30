Corporate Court orders Sabis International School to cut fees by 20 percent

Grade 2 for Kindergartens at Sabis International School at Runda in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

A Nairobi court has ordered Sabis International School to cut fees it charges its students by 20 percent pending the reopening of schools next year.

Parents has sued to block the institution from demanding full fees for online lessons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice James Makau said since the students are not receiving the full education package, they therefore cannot be charged 100 percent of the total fees.

Judge Makau directed the school to charge 80 percent of the fees agreed between it and the parents from Term Three up until the Ministry of Education announces the resumption of in-person classes countrywide.

The judge declined to grant a plea by the parents to pay 50 percent of the fees.

He also declined a plea by the school not to interfere with the way it was charging fees since it was a private contract between it and the parents.