Companies Taxi firm Little partners with St John Ambulance

Customers can now track in real-time an ambulance that has been dispatched to help them. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxi-hailing app Little has partnered with St John Ambulance to allow users to request ambulances from its service as part of expanded offerings.

The emergency ambulance services, under the Little Transport category, will enable Little customers to request for ambulance services and get connected to a St John Ambulance dispatcher who will coordinate the emergency response with the ambulance crew.

"Customers can now track in real-time an ambulance that has been dispatched to help them, thanks to the live map that has been created. The crew will only need to use one live map to direct them to the emergency scene, which reduces time spent consulting the customer over the phone or use of different maps," said Fred Majiwa, head of programme, business development and communications at St John Ambulance Kenya.

"This service also helps enhance our management of Covid-19 cases, which we are currently attending to free of charge, as part of our CSR as St John Ambulance Kenya."

LIVE MAP

Users on the app can track the ambulance and view estimated arrival time.

The ambulance crew will be able to follow a live map to whether the distressed customer and this reduces time lost in coordinating with the customer on the location.