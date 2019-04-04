Companies
Credit Bank eyes SMEs with Eldoret outletThursday, April 4, 2019 21:07
Credit Bank has opened a new branch in Eldoret Town that targets the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the agricultural sector across the North Rift and Western Kenya regions. This brings the total number of Credit Bank’s branches to 17.
“The growth of business in and around Eldoret Town has seen the need to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region,” said Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir.
Speaking during the official opening of the new branch at the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) building on Oloo Street, Mrs Korir said the financial institution seeks to position itself as an SME bank in the country.
“As a bank, we remain committed to impacting the economy in which we operate through working together with SMEs. This is through building financial solutions that we know they cannot get from other established financial institutions,” said Mrs Korir.
She said the bank is ready to embrace the risks that come with partnering with SMEs.
“One of the focus areas for the bank at the new expanded banch will be to provide support to the agricultural sector which happens to be the backbone of this region,” she noted.
“Since agriculture is the predominant economic activity in Uasin Gishu County, this will enable the bank to be of greater service to entrepreneurs in the area.”
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago welcomed the bank to the region even as he urged the management to consider expanding its footprint in other neighbouring eight counties under the North Rift Economic Bloc.