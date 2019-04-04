Companies Credit Bank eyes SMEs with Eldoret outlet

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (centre) with Credit Bank CEO Betty Korir during the opening of the lender’s Eldoret branch on April 5, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Credit Bank has opened a new branch in Eldoret Town that targets the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the agricultural sector across the North Rift and Western Kenya regions. This brings the total number of Credit Bank’s branches to 17.

“The growth of business in and around Eldoret Town has seen the need to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region,” said Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir.

Speaking during the official opening of the new branch at the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) building on Oloo Street, Mrs Korir said the financial institution seeks to position itself as an SME bank in the country.

“As a bank, we remain committed to impacting the economy in which we operate through working together with SMEs. This is through building financial solutions that we know they cannot get from other established financial institutions,” said Mrs Korir.

She said the bank is ready to embrace the risks that come with partnering with SMEs.

“One of the focus areas for the bank at the new expanded banch will be to provide support to the agricultural sector which happens to be the backbone of this region,” she noted.

“Since agriculture is the predominant economic activity in Uasin Gishu County, this will enable the bank to be of greater service to entrepreneurs in the area.”