Airlines align flights to dusk-dawn curfew

Kenyan airlines have been forced to reschedule their flight time to operate within the curfew hours following a dusk to dawn movement restriction by the government that started on Friday.

The new schedule, which will affect hundreds of travellers who booked earlier, will see the last Kenya Airways, Safarilink and Jambojet flights land in Nairobi latest at 4pm.

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka said the move is to allow passengers ample time to get to their destinations before 7pm when the curfew starts.

“We do not want to inconvenience our customers because of the curfew that has been placed by the government, that is why we have been forced to reschedule our daily flights,” said the carrier.

Safarilink CEO Alex Avedi said they rescheduled their flight that leaves for Kisumu at 5pm and gets back to Nairobi at night.

“The curfew has affected our Kisumu flights and we have had to reschedule it to leave Nairobi at 2.30pm and get back to the city by 4pm,”said Mr Avedi.

Ordinarily, KQ and Jambojet operate on the local routes, especially to Mombasa and Kisumu up to late in the night because of the high demand of passengers who travel in the morning and fly back in the evening.

A lot of Kenyans normally book earlier to enjoy the benefits of cheaper tickets.

The budget carrier says they have rescheduled the flights for the next two weeks as they monitor the situation as the duration of the curfew is not yet known