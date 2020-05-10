Companies Airports agency seeks fees reprieve for local carriers on virus curbs

A section of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The airports regulator is seeking the nod of Transport ministry to exempt local airlines including Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ from paying aircraft landing and parking fees following the grounding of planes and flight restrictions.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has sought the ministry’s nod for a waiver on the fees on grounds that most planes are parked at airports, save for cargo services.

Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO), the umbrella body of air operators, asked for the waiver because they are not generating revenues.

Large aircraft pay $25 daily to park at airports like Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and $585 and $702 to land during the day and night respectively.

Small planes are charged $15 daily parking fees and $223 and $268 for landing during the day and night respectively.

Transport ministry director of air services Nicholas Bodo confirmed receiving the plea.

“We received the request from KAA and we expect the Cabinet secretary to decide on the matter as it is now being processed,” he said.

Mr Bodo pointed out that the association has raised valid concerns and the ministry would be acted upon it. The KAA charges about $10 a day as parking fee for smaller aircraft with the charges going to as high as more than $100 for larger aircraft.

KAAO executive secretary Eutychus Waithaka said was unsustainable to continue paying for the parking fee at a time when the airlines have been grounded.

The operators have also asked Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to waive the regulatory fee that the airlines pay to the agency, with Col (Rtd) Waithaka saying they had received positive feedback.