Betika eyes return as Bundesliga set to resume

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sports gaming firm Betika will resume full operations when Germany’s Bundesliga national soccer leagues reopens on May 16.

Public relations manager Kate Arudo said the firm was adversely affected by postponements of popular European leagues where Kenyans place bets via their mobile money accounts.

“We do hope that as the games slowly start next week we will soon offer more options to our loyal punters. Our business has been affected like all other businesses around the world,” she said.

The German football league confirmed Bundesliga is set to resume on May 16 after getting government approval but under strict conditions where no fans will be allowed to attend the match at Veltins-Arena that has capacity to hold 62,271 spectators.

Bundesliga is the first league among Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues- English Premier League (UK), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy) and Ligue 1 (France) to resume amid the Covid-19 outbreak that saw all sports

activities halted last match.