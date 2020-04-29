Companies Brookhouse parents sue over ‘paltry’ 10pc school fees discount

Parents have sued to block Brookhouse School’s 90 percent fees demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to the closure of learning institutions. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In court documents, the parents using the initials BPA, termed the school’s board of directors’ “paltry” discount as unlawful. They also asked the court not to disclose their names to protect the rights of their children.

Through lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, they are demanding a discount of at least 30 percent as well as rebates for meals, transport and extra-curricular activities.

As the economic impact from the pandemic begins to bite, fears are rife that top private schools could be driven out of business due to loss of fees, their main source of income.

This has seen the elite schools charge fees for teaching students online through apps like Zoom and Skype. In their push for higher discounts, Brookhouse parents reckon that overheads have reduced and that some costs of managing the email-based or online classes have been transferred to them.

They argue that they now have to feed their children at home and pay internet costs for the online classes, among others.

They say they have to print teaching materials, teach the students and supervise the online learning, scan the home work and send to the individual teachers, buy learning and teaching materials and pay for internet services.

“A conservatory order be issued staying the implementation of payment of full fees... and in lieu they be allowed to offset up to 30 percent of school fees pro forma,” a petition filed by Mr Abdullahi reads.