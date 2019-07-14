Companies CarePay ventures into Nigerian market

CarePay Kenya chairman John Ngumi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Amsterdam and Nairobi-based health e-payments firm CarePay is expanding to Nigeria following a three-year run in Kenya that generated Sh700 million from four million members enrolled onto its Safaricom-backed M-Tiba platform.

CarePay said in a statement that the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and Kwara Health Insurance Fund (KHIF) had invited them to run registrations and scheme administration for mandatory health insurance schemes covering over 30 million Nigerians.

While making the disclosure, CarePay Kenya board chairman John Ngumi said the development had necessitated changes to its Nairobi management with Mr Moses Kuria who served as the financial director promoted to head the Kenya unit.