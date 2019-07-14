CarePay ventures into Nigerian market

Companies
CarePay ventures into Nigerian marketSunday, July 14, 2019 22:00
Amsterdam and Nairobi-based health e-payments firm CarePay is expanding to Nigeria following a three-year run in Kenya that generated Sh700 million from four million members enrolled onto its Safaricom-backed M-Tiba platform.
CarePay said in a statement that the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and Kwara Health Insurance Fund (KHIF) had invited them to run registrations and scheme administration for mandatory health insurance schemes covering over 30 million Nigerians.
While making the disclosure, CarePay Kenya board chairman John Ngumi said the development had necessitated changes to its Nairobi management with Mr Moses Kuria who served as the financial director promoted to head the Kenya unit.
“Mr Kuria and Dr Torooti have been instrumental in CarePay’s success, notably on use of technology helping Kenya move towards universal health coverage. It was an easy decision for the board to have these young and talented Kenyans taking on leadership,” said Mr Ngumi.
