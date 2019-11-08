Companies Cotu threatens to sue over vacant top NSSF position

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has threatened to move to court to compel the Labour Ministry and the board of the National Social Security Fund to appoint a managing trustee, the equivalent of a CEO, to fill the position that has been vacant in the past five years.

Cotu Secretary- General Francis Atwoli said any efforts by the Board of Trustees to recruit a new and substantive holder of the office have been frustrated “by individuals with selfish interests.”

The current National Social Security Fund (NSSF) acting managing trustee and most senior managers are serving in an acting capacity.

“These developments are now likely to derail operations at NSSF and Cotu, as the umbrella workers body in the country, will be moving to court to demand for the immediate appointment and gazettement of a substantive Managing Trustee at NSSF,” said Mr Atwoli in a statement.

HE gave the latest example where the NSSF board attempted to recruit the holder of the office and has not borne any fruit.

He noted that six months ago, a meeting was held with the board and a representation from Cotu“where the current Acting Managing Trustee Anthony Omerikwa emerged top and the Board of Trustees was unanimous that he be appointed to the position.”

He blamed Board of Trustees Chairman General (Rtd) Julius Karangi and Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani for the silence over the matter affecting millions of workers.

Cotu has since written to Mr Karangi seeking answers on why the candidate who emerged top during the interview is yet to be appointed.

“Our letter is yet to be responded to nor has there been any attempts to address the issue,” said Mr Atwoli.

Once a candidate is appointed, board chairman forwards the name of the candidate to the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Security for gazzetment.