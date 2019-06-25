Companies Credit Bank offers support for cervical cancer

Credit Bank recently partnered with Rotary Club of Karen to sponsor its 9th Annual Charity Golf. Though the club is usually involved in various charity activities, this year the focus was on Cervical Cancer.

The 9th annual golfing tournament that was hosted on the 14th June 2019 at Karen country club saw Credit Bank amongst other corporates take part of this great cause of enabling curbing of Cervical Cancer in the country.

Speaking to Pamela Mutembei Head of Business and Marketing “Committing to impacting the community is part of who we are at Credit Bank. This goes beyond recognition and further to true commitment to changing lives. To achieve this, various platforms are explored including partnering with well-known organisations committed to helping those in need in the society.

“One such organisation is Rotary International – a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers. This network aims to see a world where people unite and act to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

This, for us at Credit Bank, was a noble cause focused on Educating women on Early Testing and Improving access to Cervical Cancer Treatment women from this preventable disease. This initiative is also a further collaboration between the Rotary Club and Women 4 Cancer.

Cervical cancer can be life-threatening if it remains undetected and/or untreated. It is caused by human papilloma virus (HPV) and takes several years (even decades but may be less for immune-compromised women) for cervical cancer to develop in the body, from the onset of HPV infection in women.

According to Women 4 Cancer, cervical cancer affects more than 5,200 women in Kenya each year and more than 3,500 will die from it. This is a cause for concern as this is one of the preventable types of cancer.