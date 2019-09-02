Companies Delivery firm Glovo expands to Nakuru

Spanish delivery firm Glovo has entered Kitengela and Nakuru towns, marking the firm’s first venture outside Nairobi as it drives up its expansion strategy in Kenya eight months after officially entering the market.

This comes barely three months after it raised Sh17 billion in new funding that will partly go towards growing its African footprint and expanding its delivery portfolio.

The online platform enables customers to order items such as food, groceries or gifts with a simple tap on their smartphone. Glovo then buys the items from its partner businesses and delivers them to customers using independent couriers.

Glovo General Manager for Kenya William Benthall said:

“This move is part of Glovo’s strategic expansion in Kenya. Our long term aim is to have a presence in all towns in the country. We are committed to helping our partners to amplify their businesses and increase sales, and providing quality service delivery to all our customers at an affordable price," said Mr Benthall.

The firm has so far partnered with over 150 brands and franchises like retailer Carrefour and Naivas, Simbisa Africa and restaurant chain Artcaffe to deliver orders to customers.

The app charges a maximum delivery fee of Sh100, and the charges are about Sh50 for customers making orders within Nairobi Central Business Districts.

In Africa, Glovo operates in Kenya, Morocco, Egypt and Ivory Coast with plans to expand to Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.