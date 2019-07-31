Companies DusitD2 Hotel reopens Thursday six months after attack

DusitD2 Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Bangkok-based high-end hotel dusitD2 has reopened after a six- month renovation that followed the January terror attack at the 14 Riverside commercial complex in Nairobi.

DusitD2 Nairobi general manager Michael Metaxas said Wednesday the hotel was renovated and about 200 employees retrained and counselled during the closure, adding that they are well prepared to receive guests.

The 101-room hotel has carried out a revamp of its facilities that were left dilapidated after the January 15 attack, which led to the loss of six of its employees out of the 21 who died.

“There has been a lot of investment and a lot of changes. The idea is to get the hotel back and operational,” said Mr Metaxas.

The seven-year-old 14 Riverside commercial complex, which is owned by the Sanghrajka family that also operates Tile & Carpet Centre, houses more than 40 businesses.