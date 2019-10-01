Companies Equity opens ninth clinic in healthcare expansion

The clinics are a network of franchised medical outpatient centres run by doctors who provide affordable and accessible healthcare to Kenyans. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Equity Group has expanded its clinic network to nine in its expansion of healthcare centres across the 47 counties.

Equity Afia, which is under the Equity Group Foundation, opened its latest outlet in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

The clinics are a network of franchised medical outpatient centres run by doctors who provide affordable and accessible healthcare to Kenyans.

“The health facilities are focused on the well-being of communities with an aim of extending affordable medical services to all, without people having to dig deeper into their pockets,” said Equity Group Foundation executive director Reuben Mbindu.

So far, Equity Afia has clinics in Ongata Rongai, Thika, Buruburu, Kayole, Kawangware, Ruiru, Nyeri, Nakuru and Kahawa West.

advertisement

The foundation has indicated plans to open more than 1, 000 Equity Afia centres in the next five years.

The facilities have laboratories, pharmacies, doctor’s consultation, nursing care services and well-baby clinic, dental and optical services as well as specialist services.